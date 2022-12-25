Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6,073.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

