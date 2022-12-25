Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.