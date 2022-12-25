Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 236.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,672 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,442 shares of company stock valued at $15,031,757. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.