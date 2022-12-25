Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $60.19 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day moving average is $296.90. The stock has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

