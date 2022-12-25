Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RACE. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $199.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.