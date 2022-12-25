Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,585,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $44.49 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

