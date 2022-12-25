Financial Analysis: Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -4.30% -9.31% -5.72% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of agilon health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

agilon health has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Lisata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 74.29%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than agilon health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Lisata Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion 3.66 -$406.49 million ($0.26) -62.62 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.20

Lisata Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lisata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats agilon health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

