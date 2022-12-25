Financial Analysis: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Par Pacific and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.28 -$81.30 million $4.80 4.55 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.94 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.35

This table compares Par Pacific and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 4.22% 106.74% 10.97% Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Par Pacific on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

