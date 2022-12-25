Financial Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 7.10 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.13 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Motus GI and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Motus GI has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 529.81%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Longview Acquisition Corp. II beats Motus GI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

