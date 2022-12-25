Financial Survey: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 105.94%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.86%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00% POET Technologies N/A -97.68% -88.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 18.43 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -5.80 POET Technologies $210,000.00 519.33 -$15.67 million ($0.50) -5.94

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

