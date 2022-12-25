First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FR opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

