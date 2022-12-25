First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $173.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

