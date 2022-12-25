First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.13. First Trust Natural Gas ETF shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 703 shares.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.