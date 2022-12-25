Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 34.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,962,000 after buying an additional 456,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

