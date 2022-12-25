Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
