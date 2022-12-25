Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.