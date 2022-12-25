Forsta AP Fonden Has $100.88 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

