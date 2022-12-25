Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

IRM stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

