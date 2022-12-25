Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.45 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

