Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.62 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.