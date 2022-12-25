Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.62 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.
Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.