Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

