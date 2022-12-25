Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.94 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

APTV stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

