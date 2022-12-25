Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,882,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 358,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

