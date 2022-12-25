Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

