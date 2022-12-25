Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 196.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 656.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

