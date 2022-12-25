Forsta AP Fonden Sells 18,600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $163.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

