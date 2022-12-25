Forsta AP Fonden Sells 24,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Price Performance

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.17 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

