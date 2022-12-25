ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

