FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

