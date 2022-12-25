Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Critical Analysis

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Lisata Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 6 1 0 1.89 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $38.16, suggesting a potential upside of 138.50%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Lisata Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.85 billion 0.45 $1.15 billion $1.41 11.35 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.20

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 4.01% 6.03% 2.55% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of February 23, 2022, it operated 4,171 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

