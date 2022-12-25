General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

