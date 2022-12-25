Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Up to $26.74

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $27.36. Gentex shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

