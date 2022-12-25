Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 397,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,198,828 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.81.

Gerdau Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

