GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after acquiring an additional 431,695 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,688,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.