GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 5,016 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

