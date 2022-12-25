Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Critical Comparison

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,900.00%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.10 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.06 HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.35 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

