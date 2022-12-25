Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 27th

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 27th. The 1-22 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 113.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.