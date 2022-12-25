Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.