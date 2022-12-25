Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 1 2 0 0 1.67 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Community Bank System presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

This table compares Community Bank System and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 26.44% 10.56% 1.20% Harleysville Financial 29.31% 10.70% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $633.66 million 5.28 $189.69 million $3.29 18.93 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.11 $8.79 million $2.34 10.68

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Community Bank System pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Harleysville Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. As of January 24, 2022, it operated approximately 215 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.