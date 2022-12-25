Head to Head Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 40.29% 45.40% 24.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.06 $584.97 million $9.82 5.82

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

