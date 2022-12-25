Head to Head Contrast: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -111.58% -18.32% -15.35% Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 2.88 -$14.35 million ($1.11) -0.97 Data Storage $14.88 million 0.73 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -9.35

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenpro Capital and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Data Storage has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.18%. Given Data Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Data Storage beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

