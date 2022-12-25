Head to Head Review: Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Talos Energy and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.2% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talos Energy and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.30 -$182.95 million $5.49 3.57 Ecoark $25.60 million 0.29 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 27.18% 28.61% 8.92% Ecoark -70.94% -90.40% -52.25%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Ecoark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in the bitcoin mining operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation service contractors. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

