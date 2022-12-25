Head-To-Head Review: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 2.19% 2.10% 0.84% NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.33 billion 0.23 $156.00 million $0.41 25.78 NextPlat $7.74 million 2.40 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

83.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than NextPlat.

Volatility and Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2021, it offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NextPlat

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

