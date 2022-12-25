Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $149.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

