Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 407,004 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 110.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

