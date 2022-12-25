Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5,994.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 302,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.47 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

