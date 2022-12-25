Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,071,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 866,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 517,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

