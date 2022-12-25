Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

