Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ares Management by 147.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15,018.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,978 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

ARES stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

