Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 488 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 492.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

