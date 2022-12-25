Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 78 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -96.04, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

